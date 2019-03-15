Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.32

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and $443,652.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00008237 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025586 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00039424 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, Huobi, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

