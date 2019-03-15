Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Zacks has also given Randolph Bancorp an industry rank of 139 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB opened at $15.20 on Friday. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider James P. Mcdonough purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 148,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 519,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

