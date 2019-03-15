Range Resources (RRL) Trading Up 7.1%

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL) shares were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 11,447,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.

