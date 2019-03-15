Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,150,000 after purchasing an additional 882,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,894,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,782,000 after purchasing an additional 777,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,210,000 after purchasing an additional 674,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 622,666 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.96. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

