Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,080,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,074 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,009,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,871.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 553,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,953,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,244,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,143 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $28.11 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/raymond-james-associates-raises-holdings-in-hartford-multifactor-developed-markets-ex-us-etf-rodm.html.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.