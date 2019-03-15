Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter.

EFAD opened at $36.74 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

