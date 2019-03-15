Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $47.23 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

