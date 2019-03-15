Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Horizon North Logistics (HNL)

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.80 to C$3.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.78.

Shares of Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Horizon North Logistics has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The company has a market cap of $320.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

