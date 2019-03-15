RChain (RHOC) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, ChaoEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. RChain has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $168,053.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RChain has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00387075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.01693485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00236667 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00002482 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004994 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitinka, BitMart, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

