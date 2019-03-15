Ready Capital Corp (RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.49 Million

Analysts expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to post sales of $17.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.48 million to $18.50 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $14.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $79.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $80.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of RC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 263,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,027. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.