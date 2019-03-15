RealPage Inc (RP) EVP William P. Chaney Sells 10,000 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) EVP William P. Chaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,052.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 566,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,076. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $226.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RealPage by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,749,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,565 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $48,700,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,112,000 after acquiring an additional 265,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/realpage-inc-rp-evp-william-p-chaney-sells-10000-shares.html.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.