Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,043 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Bank of America upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of O traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $71.57. 570,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,319. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

