Red Rock Resources (RRR) Shares Down 3.7%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 2,275,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 6,861,093 shares of Red Rock Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £68,610.93 ($89,652.33).

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

