Regions Financial (RF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.41 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. FIG Partners restated a market-perform rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 16.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,892,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,775,000 after buying an additional 270,532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 30.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $114,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 57.6% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $229,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

