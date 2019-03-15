Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Korst sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $166,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,263.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,506 shares in the company, valued at $498,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,208 shares of company stock worth $528,342. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 43.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,321,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 402,374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,733. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.27. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

