Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ranger Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ranger Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.41. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 886,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.