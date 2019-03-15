Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

3/8/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

2/28/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect upwards earnings revisions to levels not reflected in FactSet consensus to drive COLL shares higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and EV/EBITDA to arrive at our $35 price target. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 5 – 6.Valuation We use a blend of DCF and EV/EBITDA to arrive at our $35 price target.””

2/12/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

1/16/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.12% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $370,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,158.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,305,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,537 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 347,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,119,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,726,000 after purchasing an additional 309,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,759,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 221,779 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

