resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for resTORbio’s earnings. resTORbio posted earnings of ($5.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover resTORbio.

Get resTORbio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TORC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 58,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,359. resTORbio has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in resTORbio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in resTORbio by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on resTORbio (TORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.