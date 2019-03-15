Revain Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitForex, Kucoin and BTC-Alpha. Revain has a market capitalization of $65.13 million and $300,744.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00385147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.01708273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00237210 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002771 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, YoBit, Cryptopia, BitForex, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, C-CEX and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

