Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 18808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,095.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/rexford-industrial-realty-rexr-sets-new-1-year-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.