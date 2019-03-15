Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.01 Million Position in Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Park Electrochemical worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,234,000 after buying an additional 169,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,868,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.03. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 33.17%.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $4.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Electrochemical’s previous special dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

