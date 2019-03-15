Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in William Lyon Homes (WLH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 638.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 2,994.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on William Lyon Homes from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

NYSE:WLH opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 4.54. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.65.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $659.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

