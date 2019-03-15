RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 10,895 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,191,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,545 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,002,344.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,630.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,771,185.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

