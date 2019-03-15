RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,065,000 after purchasing an additional 723,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,234,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,475,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $628,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

