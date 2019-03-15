RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 266,946 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 288,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,401,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,232,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $105,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $252,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,808,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,048 shares of company stock worth $585,025. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.77 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

