RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,102 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Northern Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Northern Trust by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,966,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $94.49 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/rmb-capital-management-llc-sells-3102-shares-of-northern-trust-co-ntrs.html.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.