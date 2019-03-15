Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

KO stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/roanoke-asset-management-corp-ny-cuts-position-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.