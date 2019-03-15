Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) insider Robert C. Walters sold 142,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £852,846 ($1,114,394.36).

Shares of LON:RWA opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Friday. Robert Walters PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 814 ($10.64). The company has a market capitalization of $451.13 million and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.00. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

RWA has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Robert Walters PLC (RWA) Insider Robert C. Walters Sells 142,141 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/robert-walters-plc-rwa-insider-robert-c-walters-sells-142141-shares-of-stock.html.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, IT, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.