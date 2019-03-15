Rohan Houlden Sells 2,500 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) insider Rohan Houlden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $15,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AKTS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,367. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,327.82% and a negative return on equity of 134.31%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

