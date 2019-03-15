Rose Marie Bravo Sells 12,159 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 12,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $1,917,231.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EL opened at $159.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,289,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,275,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,965,000 after purchasing an additional 394,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/rose-marie-bravo-sells-12159-shares-of-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-stock.html.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.