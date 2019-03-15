Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Chairman Michael Balmuth Sells 25,689 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 856.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

