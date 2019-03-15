Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bodycote (BOY) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 855 ($11.17) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 937.27 ($12.25).

LON BOY traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 852 ($11.13). 174,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 33.20 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $5.70. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

