Royce & Associates LP Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $7,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,991,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,308,000 after purchasing an additional 408,882 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 308,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 261,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.31 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $118,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

