Royce & Associates LP Sells 23,000 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.91% of LightPath Technologies worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

LPTH stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $45.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -0.18. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

