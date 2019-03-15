Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 685,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Baytex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 131.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the third quarter worth $247,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Macquarie raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.81 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of BTE opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $271.24 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

