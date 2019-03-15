RPICoin Hits Market Capitalization of $19,816.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. RPICoin has a total market cap of $19,816.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 683,975,376 coins and its circulating supply is 505,139,140 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

