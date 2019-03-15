Ruffer LLP Has $269.18 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Ruffer LLP raised its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,837 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont accounts for approximately 8.4% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.22% of DowDuPont worth $269,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen lowered DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

NYSE DWDP opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/ruffer-llp-has-269-18-million-holdings-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.