RumbleON (RMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2019

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMBL opened at $5.38 on Friday. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in RumbleON by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 1,374,007 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RumbleON by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RumbleON by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 149,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in RumbleON by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 149,834 shares during the last quarter.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

