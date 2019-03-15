Ryder System (R) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ryder have declined more than 18% in a year's time on the back of numerous headwinds. High capital expenditures have been limiting bottom-line growth for quite some time and might do the same in 2019. Ryder expects its gross capital expenditures to be $3.6 billion in 2019, higher than the 2018 figure, mainly due to lease fleet growth. Its high debt levels also raise concerns. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio increased to 228% at the end of 2018, higher than 191% at the end of 2017. The same for 2019 is predicted to be 285%.Moreover, Ryder expects a headwind of $11 million in 2019 due to higher maintenance costs on model year 2012 vehicles. Surrounded by negativity, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward in 60 days. However, Ryder is being aided by contractual sales growth. Buoyed by this tailwind, the company has provided an upbeat outlook.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on R. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.82.

NYSE:R traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.49. 5,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

