Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.25 Million

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce $364.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.48 million and the highest is $372.20 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $288.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

RHP traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,568. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.46 per share, with a total value of $503,500.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $155,881.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,145,000 after buying an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 56,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

