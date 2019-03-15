salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.63. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

In other news, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $797,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,568.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $49,302.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,527.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,729 shares of company stock valued at $79,673,057 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $161.51. 6,743,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $166.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

