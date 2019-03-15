SalvaRx Group (SALV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.00

SalvaRx Group Plc (LON:SALV) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 34000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of SalvaRx Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.
About SalvaRx Group (LON:SALV)
SalvaRx Group plc discovers and develops immune-oncology drugs. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.
Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for SalvaRx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalvaRx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.