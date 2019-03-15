SalvaRx Group Plc (LON:SALV) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 34000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of SalvaRx Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get SalvaRx Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

WARNING: “SalvaRx Group (SALV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/salvarx-group-salv-hits-new-12-month-low-at-10-00.html.

About SalvaRx Group (LON:SALV)

SalvaRx Group plc discovers and develops immune-oncology drugs. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SalvaRx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalvaRx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.