Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 326,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 230,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.24.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

