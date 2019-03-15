Scanetchain (SWC) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Scanetchain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $583,726.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scanetchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Kryptono. During the last seven days, Scanetchain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.31 or 0.16726052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00049307 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2018. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,486,783 tokens. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io.

Scanetchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scanetchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scanetchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

