Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Stake Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,923.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,236. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

