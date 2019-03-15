Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,250,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 820,151 shares.The stock last traded at $55.28 and had previously closed at $55.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,533,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,112 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,073,000 after acquiring an additional 305,954 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,331,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/schwab-u-s-large-cap-value-etf-schv-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

