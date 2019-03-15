Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,250,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 820,151 shares.The stock last traded at $55.28 and had previously closed at $55.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,533,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,112 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,073,000 after acquiring an additional 305,954 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,331,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHV)
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
