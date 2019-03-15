Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $55.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm-shares-sold-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.