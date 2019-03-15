Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,338 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 21.2% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $33,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $67.48. 4,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,357. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) is Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s Largest Position” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx-is-pacific-edge-advisors-llcs-largest-position.html.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.