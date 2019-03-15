Seaport Global Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVGI. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,034,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,353,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

