Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 500.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 2.32. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $549,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,394,040.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,373. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

